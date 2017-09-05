Second Sheffield halls for NMC

North Midland Construction is preparing to start work on a second student accommodation development in Sheffield.

The £8.5m project is being developed by Victoria Hall Management. It is North Midland Construction’s fourth project for the developer and its second in Sheffield, with a £24m student development under way on an adjacent site.

Both are located on Denby Street, near to Sheffield United Football Club’s Bramall Lane ground. The latest project is an 11-storey building, almost twice the height of its sister development. With 190 en-suite bedrooms, it will feature 40 apartment clusters, each with a kitchen and living area.

Nick Banks, operations director of NM Group’s building division said: “Work is under way to excavate and prep the site, ready for building works to commence. This was previously an area of wasteland and we are looking forward to transforming it over the next 14 months ready for Sheffield’s thriving student community.

“It’s great to embark on our fourth major student accommodation contract with the team at Victoria Hall Management – stemming back to our first partnership in 2015.”

The scheme will be managed by Victoria Hall Management’s student operating brand Host

North Midland is expected to complete work on the first development in June 2018, and the second in autumn 2018.