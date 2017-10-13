Seddon builds Gorton housing

Seddon has started work on a £13.5m housing development in Manchester.

Seddon is building 131 new homes on the site of an old running track on Melland Road in Gorton for Cube Great Places, part of Great Places Housing Group.

The scheme, designed by architect Nicol Thomas and located, will comprise 34 two-bed, 82 three-bed and 15 four-bed houses for sale, private rent and shared ownership.

Works began in September and a phased handover is expected to reach completion in December 2019.

Seddon regional director Duncan Williams said: “This top-of-the-range development showcases the best of our ability in delivering quality new-build properties alongside housing association partners. We’re proud to be able to improve local communities and are confident that the finished scheme will be a thriving addition to the area.”

Seddon previously completed 150 houses over two phases for Great Places Housing Group in Longsight and have a further pipeline of 150 houses in 2018-2019 with the Manchester-based housing group .