Selwood grows Kent fleet

Plant hire firm Selwood has boosted the fleet of equipment on offer at its Sittingbourne branch in Kent.

Selwood’s Sittingbourne branch has added five new 14-tonne excavators and a range of new telehandlers to the fleet on the back of a rise in demand. Transport capacity at the depot has also been enhanced with the addition of a new Mercedes Benz Actros low loader.

Stephen Myers, one of Selwood’s plant specialists at the depot, said: “We have seen a significant spike in demand for our plant hire equipment over the past year and are delighted to have strengthened the fleet further to be able to increase our offer to customers. The addition of the brand-new loader has been particularly beneficial as it means we can reduce the number of trips and the cost to the customer.”

The Hyundai 14-tonne excavators have a digging depth of 5.6 metres, a dumping height of 6.08 metres, and a forward reach of 8.34 metres. The new telehandlers vary from six- to 14-metre reach.