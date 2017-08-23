SES recruits regional director

Steve Tovey has joined SES Engineering Services (SES) as regional director after 40 years with the Balfour Beatty group.

Based at SES’ Birmingham offices, Steve Tovey takes charge of the building services contractor’s £300m growth strategy across the Midlands and Southwest regions.

He joins Wates subsidiary SES after a 40-year career at Haden Young, Balfour Beatty Engineering Services and its offsite manufacturing facility Modular Systems+, and most recently the Balfour Kilpatrick mechanical and electrical (M&E) division.

As part of his new role at SES, Mr Tovey will also oversee SES’ Prism offsite manufacturing business in the regions.

“SES really is ahead of the game when it comes to complex technical projects and embracing emerging digital engineering practices,” he said. “After 40 years, in which I’ve seen the M&E sector be transformed beyond belief by innovation first-hand, SES is a truly exciting place to be.”

SES managing director Jason Knights said: “Steve brings substantial knowledge, experience and enthusiasm to the business and we are confident that through the ongoing implementation of our regional growth strategy, we can continue to build on our impressive portfolio of high-profile projects under his guidance.”

Current SES projects in the Midlands include a £43m contract on the new £300m Defence & National Rehabilitation Centre (DNRC) at the Stanford Hall estate near Loughborough, where Interserve is the main contractor.