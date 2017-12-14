Severfield snares Google steelwork

Severfield has won the contract to supply steelwork for the new Google Headquarters in King’s Cross, London.

Severfield will provide 15,900 tonnes of structural steelwork for the new 11-storey building, with the work scheduled to commence on site in June 2018.

Google’s new 92,000m2 London headquarters has been designed by Bjarke Ingels Group and Heatherwick Studios. It will run parallel to the platforms of King’s Cross railway station, with a length of 330 metres.

Lendlease was selected as main contractor for the project in February 2017.

Alan Dunsmore, Severfield’s acting chief executive, said: “We are delighted to announce that Severfield has been awarded this Google contract and are looking forward to working with Lendlease on such a high profile, iconic development at King’s Cross.

“This contract win adds to our recently announced strong order book of £245m and supports Severfield’s position as the market leader with unrivalled design, fabrication and construction capabilities.

“The group has already worked on a number of key buildings in the King’s Cross area, including 3 and 4 Pancras Square, King’s Cross R1 and S2, and the new retail quarter Coal Drops Yard, which is currently under construction.”