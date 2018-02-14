Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Wed February 14 2018

News » UK » Shareholders approve Styles & Wood takeover » published 14 Feb 2018

Shareholders approve Styles & Wood takeover

Styles & Wood shareholders have voted in favour of selling out to Central Square Holdings.

Fit-out contractor Styles & Wood announced in December 2017 that it had reached agreement with Central Square Holdings Limited (CSHL) on the terms of a recommended all cash offer to acquire the entire ordinary share capital of the company. The required majority of shareholders have now endorsed the proposed scheme of arrangement.

Shares in Styles & Wood will therefore soon cease to be traded on the London Stock Exchange and the company will be delisted from the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) on 9th March 2018.

Styles & Wood will team up with interiors firm Southerns Group within CSHL. CSHL currently owns 25% of Southerns Group and agreed a deal to buy the remaining 75% conditional on the Styles & Wood takeover completing. Leeds-based Southerns Group supplies furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E).

Styles & Wood chief executive Tony Lenehan said: “Today formally marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Styles & Wood Group and its people, customers, business partners and broader stakeholders. This transaction will create an enlarged business committed to the creation of a best in class offer within the property services market with a true end-to-end capability, which will significantly enhance the breadth of services offered to existing and new customers of the group.”

 

 

This article was published on 14 Feb 2018 (last updated on 14 Feb 2018).

