Thu November 23 2017

Shaylor wins Silverstone race

Shaylor has won a £15.5m contract to build a motor sports museum at Silverstone in Northamptonshire.

Silverstone Heritage Experience Above: Silverstone Heritage Experience

Shaylor’s work for the new Silverstone Heritage Experience, at the home of the British Grand Prix, consists of refurbishing an existing World War II hangar and building a new large extension. Fit-out works are being procured separately.

The £20m project is supported by a £9.1m Heritage Lottery Fund grant and is scheduled to open in 2019.

 

This article was published on 10 Nov 2017 (last updated on 10 Nov 2017).

