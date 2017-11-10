News » Up To £20m » Shaylor wins Silverstone race » published 10 Nov 2017
Shaylor wins Silverstone race
Shaylor has won a £15.5m contract to build a motor sports museum at Silverstone in Northamptonshire.
Shaylor’s work for the new Silverstone Heritage Experience, at the home of the British Grand Prix, consists of refurbishing an existing World War II hangar and building a new large extension. Fit-out works are being procured separately.
The £20m project is supported by a £9.1m Heritage Lottery Fund grant and is scheduled to open in 2019.
