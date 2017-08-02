SIG sells plastics and windows businesses

Blackburn-based General All-Purpose Plastics Ltd has bought SIG Building Plastics and SIG Windows from SIG UK Exteriors.

The deal expands General All-Purpose Plastics (GAP), a manufacturer and distributor of PVC-U roofline, doors and windows, by 66 depots and more than 500 employees. GAP’s depot network rises from from 46 to 112.

SIG Building Plastics and SIG Windows are made up of four specialist areas of Drainage, Sheet Materials, Windows and Roofline. They include Scotplas, Omnico, CFS, PBM-DQS, Summers, Armour, Roplas, Toogood, Drainex, Plastics Pipe Supplies and Project Plastics. SIG’s Formerton Sheet Sales and Specialised Fixings businesses are also included in the deal. Ownership of all the brand names and trading styles transfers to GAP (no relation to the plant hire firm of the same name).

General All-Purpose Plastics was launched 24 years ago by Simon Bird and Charles Greensmith and supplies several of the UK’s national and regional house-builders, maintenance contractors and housing associations - through two factories and its depot network that had been extending at the rate of one new facility per month.

SIG UK Exteriors managing director Andrew Wakelin said: “The business environment is highly competitive and constantly changing. This means companies need to be agile, flexible and responsive to the needs of customers. This move is a positive affirmation of those principles and absolutely in line with our commitment to the development and success of our business. We’re confident that the Building Plastics and Windows product ranges have found a good home within GAP.”