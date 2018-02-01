News » UK » SIG suspends staff after accounting irregularities » published 1 Feb 2018
SIG suspends staff after accounting irregularities
Building products supplier SIG has admitted to overstating its profits in recent years and has suspended the employees that it holds responsible.
SIG’s board called in auditors to re-evaluate its accounts after a whistle blower alleged malfeasance last year.
The investigation has established that SIG overstated its 2016 profit by up to £3.7m, with up to a further £400,000 overstatement of profit relating to earlier years.
The review by Deloitte and KPMG also identified an overstatement of balances at 30th June 2017 relating to recoverable balances brought forward from 2016 and some additional receivables accrued in the first half of 2017. This resulted in up to a further c.£2.5m overstatement of profit for the half year ended 30th June 2017.
SIG will now have to restate previous financial statements and is working with Deloitte to ensure the correct accounting treatment.
At least some of the ‘mistakes’ were clearly deliberate, the review established. SIG said it was “suspending from employment a number of individuals who are being placed under disciplinary investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accounting for these balances”. It is also looking at getting back the incentive payments it has previously made to certain of these individuals.
As the overstatements relate to 2016 and prior years, and to an overstatement in the first half of 2017 that has been reversed in the second half, expectations for underlying profitability for the year ended 31st December 2017 remain unchanged. SIG posts its full 2017 results in March.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 1 Feb 2018 (last updated on 2 Feb 2018).
More News Channels
- What the supply chain needs to know if another main contractor goes bust
- Carillion collapse: legal implications
- Groaning Shelves: a year of revision for standard forms of contract
- Payroll reform in the pipeline
- Supreme Court rules against Aberdeen’s planning gain demands
- Click here to browse all articles