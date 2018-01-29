Siltbuster joins Selwood group

Workdry International, the ultimate holding company of pump company Selwood, has acquired parts of the water treatment specialist Siltbuster Group.

Based in Hampshire, Selwood has a network of 21 pump rental branches around the UK. Siltbuster provides water treatment services for construction sites.

Under the new ownership, the Siltbuster businesses will remain based in Monmouth, Wales, with its 60 employees continuing to work across the UK. The two management teams will work together to promote their water treatment services as a combined offering to the water, environmental and construction industries.

Selwood chief executive Chris Garrett said: “This is a major strategic acquisition for Selwood, broadening our offering to the industries we work with and further reinforcing our position as the country’s leading pump rental solutions provider. The Siltbuster businesses are an excellent complement to Selwood’s existing products and service offering.”

Siltbuster chief executive Richard Coulton, who will continue to lead the Siltbuster businesses, said: “Siltbuster was built on innovation, and in our discussions with Selwood it became clear that Selwood shares our passion for developing and providing innovative full service solutions. We are proud to have become the UK’s leader in this sector and are very excited about building on this position with the benefit of Selwood’s scale, reputation and expertise.”