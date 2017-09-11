Singapore awards civils work for underground line

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded civils contracts with a combined value of S$1.75bn (£663m) for construction of the Circle Line 6 (CCL6).

Largest of the three contracts is the S$1.21bn extension of Kim Chuan Depot, which will be carried out by established local contractor Woh Hup. The expansion will cater to future needs and this includes almost doubling the depot’s housing capacity from 70 to 133 trains. The integrated depot will also house 550 buses, which will allow better land optimisation.

A joint venture of China State Construction Engineering Corporation and Nishimatsu Construction has won a S$313.8m contract for construction of a station and tunnels. The two-level underground station will be located south of Keppel Road.

Cut-and-Cover tunnels the Marina Bay area will be built by Singapore’s Koh Brothers Building & Civil Engineering Contractor for S$225.35m. The stretch of tunnels will connect the future CCL6 Prince Edward Station to the existing Circle Line Marina Bay Station.

The four-kilometre CCL6 will have three stations and will close the loop for the Circle Line by connecting HarbourFront Station to Marina Bay Station. When the CCL6 stations of Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward are completed around 2025, the Circle Line will have a total of 33 stations, including 12 interchange stations with other MRT lines. It will also expand the rail network to areas such as Spottiswoode and the southern edge of the existing central business district.

Works on the contracts are expected to begin by the end of 2017 and complete by 2025.