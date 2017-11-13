Singapore awards final Circle Line contract

Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded the final civils contract for Circle Line 6 (CCL6).

The Singapore branch of China State Construction Engineering Corporation has won the construction of Cantonment Station at a contract sum of S$205m. The 4km CCL6 will have three stations - Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward - and will close the loop for the CCL by connecting Harbour Front Station to Marina Bay Station.

China State’s work on the three-level underground station is due to start by the end of this year for completion in 2025. Cantonment Station will also include a civil defence shelter, the 12th on the CCL.

When the CCL6 stations are completed in 2025, the CCL will have a total of 33 stations. In total, LTA has awarded approximately S$2.27 billion worth of contracts for the civil construction of Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Stations, associated tunnels and Kim Chuan Depot extension for CCL6.

China State has recently completed the construction of the Downtown Line 3’s Kaki Bukit and Geylang Bahru Stations, and is currently involved in the design and construction of North-South Line’s Canberra Station. It is also in a joint venture with Nishimatsu Construction to construct the CCL6 Keppel Station and tunnels.