Six Watkin Jones schemes clear planning

Watkin Jones has secured planning consent in recent weeks for three purpose-built student accommodation developments and three build-to-rent schemes.

Watkin Jones specialises in developing and constructing multi occupancy property assets, particularly student accommodation and flats to rent.

During December it achieved planning consent for a 283-bed student accommodation development at Albion Way in Wembley and a 353-bed development at Forest Road in Walthamstow, close to the Mannequin House site that it completed in August 2017. In addition to these London schemes, Watkin Jones has also secured planning consent for a 323-bed student development in Chester. All of these are anticipated to be completed by September 2020.

The company now has a pipeline of 9,120 beds in its student accommodation division, of which 6,090 are forward sold and 7,497 have achieved planning consent.

Its build to rent division has also secured planning approval on three developments. These are for 147 units at its site at Holdenhurst Road, Bournemouth, an increase from 132 to 165 units on its Sutton site and 62 units on its site at Stepney Street in Sheffield, next to a completed 78-unit scheme.

Watkin Jones has also exchanged contracts on a build-to-rent development site in Uxbridge, which subject to planning consent will deliver approximately 270 units.

Chief executive Mark Watkin Jones said: "The group is continuing to deliver in the UK student accommodation sector and these schemes will increase our presence in key markets nationally, including our first site in West London.

"Build to rent is progressing well and we are extremely pleased with this division's performance in its maiden year. The additional planning consents and securing of the site in Uxbridge strengthens our pipeline as we continue to target the development of approximately 1,500 units between FY18 and FY22."