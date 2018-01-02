News » UK » Skanska sells Monument Building for £118m » published 2 Jan 2018
Skanska sells Monument Building for £118m
Skanska has sold the Monument Building in the City of London to Credit Suisse’s Real Estate Fund International (REFI) for £118m.
The 10-storey building, designed by Ken Shuttleworth’s Make Architects, comes with various tenants in place, including Aldermore Bank, Booking.com, M7 Real Estate and Portuguese bank Caixa Geral de Depósitos.
Skanska managing director Helen Martin said that the Monument Building had been 'a real success' for the Swedish contractor’s development arm.
Skanska’s UK development business was established in 2012. It identifies opportunities in commercial development, focusing primarily on office buildings in London and Bristol. The sale of The Monument Building follows the completion and sale of 66 Queen’s Square in Bristol in 2015.
This article was published on 2 Jan 2018 (last updated on 2 Jan 2018).