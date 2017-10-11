Sleeping containers for site team

A company that turns redundant shipping containers into portable temporary hotel accommodation has now moved into providing accommodation for construction site workers.

Snoozebox has set up Snoozeboxworks to supply on-site sleeping accommodation for remote projects.

Its first customer, described merely as 'an international client', has had an 80-bedroom workforce camp set up for it in the Scottish Highlands. Stoddart Crane Hire helped Snoozeboxworks with the setting up.

Snoozebox chief operating officer Neil McArthur said: “There is a clear market demand for quality, serviced and managed workforce accommodation. Snoozeboxworks satisfies that demand, providing a rapidly deployed practical solution aligned to the requirements for accommodation and well-being that often run alongside construction projects.”

