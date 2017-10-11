News » Plant » Sleeping containers for site team » published 11 Oct 2017
Sleeping containers for site team
A company that turns redundant shipping containers into portable temporary hotel accommodation has now moved into providing accommodation for construction site workers.
Snoozebox has set up Snoozeboxworks to supply on-site sleeping accommodation for remote projects.
Its first customer, described merely as 'an international client', has had an 80-bedroom workforce camp set up for it in the Scottish Highlands. Stoddart Crane Hire helped Snoozeboxworks with the setting up.
Snoozebox chief operating officer Neil McArthur said: “There is a clear market demand for quality, serviced and managed workforce accommodation. Snoozeboxworks satisfies that demand, providing a rapidly deployed practical solution aligned to the requirements for accommodation and well-being that often run alongside construction projects.”
This article was published on 11 Oct 2017 (last updated on 11 Oct 2017).