Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Plant » Smiths adds to hire fleet » published 5 Oct 2017

Smiths adds to hire fleet

Smiths (Gloucester) Ltd, based at Stonehouse in Gloucestershire, has added 10 new Doosan mini excavators to its plant hire fleet.

One of the new machines Above: One of the new machines

Smiths has bought five DX27Z and five DX62R-3 models from its local Doosan dealer, Kellands (Plant Sales) of Bridgwater, Somerset.

Gerry Fehily, divisional plant manager at Smiths, said: “We have run Doosan mini-excavators in the past and know they are cracking machines that are ideal for the hire business. We have been using 5.5-tonne machines recently, but we have returned to the 6-tonne DX62R-3 excavator as it provides better power and strength for heavier tasks such as lifting pallets of materials and kerb stones around sites.”

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 5 Oct 2017 (last updated on 5 Oct 2017).

More News Channels