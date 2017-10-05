News » Plant » Smiths adds to hire fleet » published 5 Oct 2017
Smiths adds to hire fleet
Smiths (Gloucester) Ltd, based at Stonehouse in Gloucestershire, has added 10 new Doosan mini excavators to its plant hire fleet.
Smiths has bought five DX27Z and five DX62R-3 models from its local Doosan dealer, Kellands (Plant Sales) of Bridgwater, Somerset.
Gerry Fehily, divisional plant manager at Smiths, said: “We have run Doosan mini-excavators in the past and know they are cracking machines that are ideal for the hire business. We have been using 5.5-tonne machines recently, but we have returned to the 6-tonne DX62R-3 excavator as it provides better power and strength for heavier tasks such as lifting pallets of materials and kerb stones around sites.”
