Tue December 12 2017

News » International » SNC-Lavalin reaches repayment agreement with Quebec » published 12 Dec 2017

SNC-Lavalin reaches repayment agreement with Quebec

SNC-Lavalin has reached an agreement with the Canadian province of Québec under a voluntary programme covering reimbursement where fraudulent tactics have been used in public contracts.

Neil Bruce Above: Neil Bruce

The agreement covers all the public bodies of Québec that have received its offer under a voluntary reimbursement programme (VRP) in the province. On 1 November 2015, the Québec government brought into force the programme to recover amounts improperly paid in the last 20 years as a result of fraud or fraudulent tactics in connection with public contracts.

Individuals and companies wishing to take advantage of the programme had until 1 November 2016, to submit a notice of their intention to take part, and until 15 December this year to agree on a settlement.

“We are very pleased to have reached a settlement under the VRP,” said SNC-Lavalin president and chief executive Neil Bruce. “For the last few years now, SNC-Lavalin has publicly said on numerous occasions that it is willing to work to reach an agreement, and we are proud to have achieved this important step.”

SNC-Lavalin publicly offered all of Québec’s public bodies to avail themselves of the VRP.

The settlement is seen by the company as final and fair; the terms remain confidential under the programme and its enabling statute.

 

 

 

This article was published on 12 Dec 2017 (last updated on 12 Dec 2017).

