South Devon College signs Midas to build new skills block

Midas Group has won a £9m contract to build a Hi Tech & Digital Skills Centre at South Devon College.

Based at the Vantage Point campus in Paignton, the new purpose-built facility is planned to open to students in September 2019.

The college is investing £17m in the new centre, which will have zones for creative and technical design including computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) facilities, along with design suites and zones for more traditional activities such as classrooms and lecture theatres.