Spain starts project to remove level crossings

Spain’s state-owned rail network manager Adif has awarded design contracts for the removal of 74 level crossings across the country.

The replacement work, which will take place gradually for completion in 2024, has been divided by geographic regions into nine lots. It will cover 39 level crossings on the Iberian gauge rail network and 35 on the metre gauge rail network.

Consultant FHECOR has been selected for two of the nine lots, with a contract value close to €900,000 (£805,000). One of the lots includes part of the level crossings of the Principality of Asturias. The other is for the level crossings of Aragon and some of those in Catalonia.