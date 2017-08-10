News » Up To £20m » Speller Metcalfe wins £18m Warwick campus job » published 10 Aug 2017
Speller Metcalfe wins £18m Warwick campus job
Speller Metcalfe has won an £18.2m contract to build a new campus for Warwick Independent Schools Foundation.
Project One Campus will take three years to complete and includes the relocation of The King’s High School for Girls from its current town centre site to the campus on Myton Road where Warwick School, Warwick Junior School and Warwick Preparatory School are already based, to create a shared school community.
Speller Metcalfe has been contracted to deliver phase one, which will incorporate the construction of the King’s High School main building and Sixth Form Centre, demolition work of the current student support centre and external works.
Foundation secretary Simon Jones said: “In choosing Speller Metcalfe as our key construction partner for the project, we are confident that the quality of the buildings will provide a lasting testimony to match the educational provision provided by the schools of the Warwick Independent Schools Foundation.”
Speller Metcalfe managing director Des O’Neill said: “We are excited to be working with new client’s Warwick Independent Schools Foundation on the first phase of this fantastic development which will enhance and improve the educational experience for all pupils.
“This is a complex project which will require careful coordination and management to keep disruptions of the live school site to a minimum.”
The two new buildings are expected to be completed by September 2019.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 10 Aug 2017 (last updated on 10 Aug 2017).