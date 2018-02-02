News » Up To £20m » Stepnell lands care homes deal » published 2 Feb 2018
Stepnell lands care homes deal
Stepnell has won a £16m contract to build two care homes in Bedfordshire.
Care home developer Frontier Estates has chosen Stepnell to build its new care homes in Ampthill Road, Flitwick and Hitchin Road, Stotfold.
Each home will have 75 bedrooms, with en-suite bathrooms, as well as communal spaces for dining and socialising.
Each contract is worth £8m to Stepnell, which has now started work on both sites. Each is set for completion in May 2019.
Stepnell construction director Bill Haynes said: “These two facilities will help answer the significant need for high-quality, care home accommodation in Bedfordshire, providing modern, beautifully designed living spaces for residents.”
