Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Fri February 02 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Up To £20m » Stepnell lands care homes deal » published 2 Feb 2018

Stepnell lands care homes deal

Stepnell has won a £16m contract to build two care homes in Bedfordshire.

Artist’s impression of the Flitwick care home Above: Artist’s impression of the Flitwick care home

Care home developer Frontier Estates has chosen Stepnell to build its new care homes in Ampthill Road, Flitwick and Hitchin Road, Stotfold.

Each home will have 75 bedrooms, with en-suite bathrooms, as well as communal spaces for dining and socialising.

Each contract is worth £8m to Stepnell, which has now started work on both sites. Each is set for completion in May 2019.

Stepnell construction director Bill Haynes said: “These two facilities will help answer the significant need for high-quality, care home accommodation in Bedfordshire, providing modern, beautifully designed living spaces for residents.”

 

 

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 2 Feb 2018 (last updated on 2 Feb 2018).

More News Channels