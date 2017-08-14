News » International » Strabag wins Kracow’s tallest tower » published 14 Aug 2017
Strabag wins Kracow’s tallest tower
A high-rise building in Kracow that has been left unfinished since 1979 is to be completed and is set to become Polish city’s tallest tower.
Strabag has won a PLN380m (£80m) contract to construct a five-building business centre on the site at a prominent location in the centre of the city. “With the construction of the Unity Centre, this abandoned building, which has stood unfinished in central Kracow since 1979, will finally be resurrected. At a height of 102.5m, the Unity Tower will also be the city’s tallest tower,” said Thomas Birtel, CEO of Strabag.
Another feature of the Unity Tower will be Kracow’s highest viewing platform, dubbed the Unity Eye.
The project, which has been commissioned by investor Treimorfa Project, is scheduled for completion in mid-2021.
This article was published on 14 Aug 2017 (last updated on 14 Aug 2017).