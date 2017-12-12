Sweco buys Belgian operations of HaskoningDHV

Sweco is buying the operations of HaskoningDHV Belgium.

It has concluded an asset purchase agreement with Royal HaskoningDHV for the Belgian business, which specialises in soil investigations and decontamination, environmental impact assessments and integrated area development.

"I am pleased to welcome HaskoningDHV Belgium to Sweco,” said Sweco president and CEO Tomas Carlsson. “Sweco has a very solid base in Belgium. We have an efficient organisation and are continuously growing. The experts from HaskoningDHV Belgium are a perfect match for our multidisciplinary teams, which ensures a smooth continuation for current projects. By joining forces, we will be planning and designing the communities and cities of the future.”

HaskoningDHV Belgium’s 36 specialists, who operate from Mechelen and Namur, will be employed by Sweco as of January 2nd 2018.

“We have a clear strategy outlining where we want to operate and ways in which we aim to grow through the efficient delivery of innovative solutions,” said Royal HaskoningDHV CEO Erik Oostwegel. “Based on this, we reviewed our local operations in Belgium. We analysed a number of options to ensure continuity and attractiveness for our current employees and our clients within these services. As Sweco Belgium is focused on growing in these service areas, we are confident that we have found the best possible partner for HaskoningDHV Belgium going forward. Royal HaskoningDHV remains committed to providing the Belgian market with our globally renowned services.”

Erwin Malcorps, managing director of Sweco Belgium, added: “Sweco is further strengthening its market position with the asset acquisition of HaskoningDHV Belgium. We are growing, and the projects in our portfolio will make ideal use of HaskoningDHV Belgium’s expertise. We have a dedicated integration team to ensure an efficient and fast integration period. Our focus over the next few months will be to integrate all new employees and to ensure continuity in all of our projects.”