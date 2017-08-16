Sweco leads on new Tay bridge

Sweco UK has been appointed by Perth & Kinross Council as lead consultant on the £113m Cross Tay Link Road project on the outskirts of Perth.

Phase two of four of the Perth Transport Futures Project will include the realignment of a section of the A9 trunk road, the provision of a new bridge across the River Tay and railway line, the creation of a new grade separated junction on the A9 and a new 6km link road connecting the A9 with the A93 and A94.

Sweco’s consultancy contract is valued at £3.5m.

Design of the Cross Tay Link Road is due to be completed in mid-2019, with a planning application submitted later that year. If approved, construction on the £113m project should start in 2021 and is expected to be completed in 2023.

Councillor Colin Stewart, convener of the council’s environment, enterprise & infrastructure committee, said: “I am pleased that we have reached another milestone in this significant project for Perth and Kinross. Phase 2 of the project will see the creation of a much needed third bridge over the River Tay which will help to take the pressure off the city infrastructure and improve traffic movement and air quality.”

Sweco’s Glasgow and Edinburgh offices will deliver infrastructure design, site investigations, drainage and flood assessments, public utility liaison and design, as well as environmental impact, archaeological and ecological studies.

The firm will also support Perth & Kinross Council through the planning application and tendering and procurement process, and will remain involved in a project management and site supervision role until its conclusion.

Sweco UK operations manager Chris Cardno said: “This is a great opportunity for us to utilise our multi-disciplinary approach and UK-wide expertise to deliver another extremely important infrastructure project in Scotland.”