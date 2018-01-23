Sweco to support Afghanistan infrastructure projects

Sweco has been commissioned to provide support and advice during the implementation of a series of infrastructure projects in northwest Afghanistan.

“Our consulting activities will be supporting the government authorities that oversee the sustainable development of planning and implementation capacities in the country,” said Ina Brandes, president of Sweco Central Europe. “Sweco’s services cover both engineering and procurement. We will therefore deliver infrastructure services, and support the development of Afghan civil society.”

The work involves advice and support during selection, planning, tendering and awarding of various medium-sized provincial- and district-level projects. Sweco will also guide construction supervision in the fields of road construction, flood protection, irrigation, the building of schools and power supply.

Sweco has previous experience from similar infrastructure projects in Afghanistan, which will be leveraged in the latest project. Previous schmes include three flood protection projects in Taloquan, five urban roads in Kunduz and the reconstruction of several irrigation canals in Baghlan and Badakhshan.

The projects are financed by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation & Development (BMZ) and Germany’s government-owned development bank KfW. Sweco has overall responsibility for the projects in cooperation with consulting companies Gopa and Integration. The projects are expected to be completed by the end of September 2020.