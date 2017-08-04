Swedish timber homes coming to Milton Keynes

Places for People has partnered with Swedish house-builder Trivselhus for an £18m development of low-energy timber homes in Milton Keynes.

Sommar Place, a mix of 56 energy-efficient Swedish-style houses and apartments, will be delivered on the outskirts of Places for People’s Brooklands development in the town, through the new joint venture.

Ashe Construction was appointed as building contractor in April 2017 and work has now started on site. Completion is expected by the end of summer 2018.

The new scheme will be Trivselhus’ largest development in the UK to date. It has also supplied projects in Hexham, Cambridge

Trivselhus’ off-site ‘fabric first’ manufacturing approach creates homes that significantly exceed British building requirements and deliver exceptional energy efficiency, having been developed to withstand the extreme weather variations of Scandinavia.

Colin Rae, development director at Places for People, said: “Sommar Place will be another pioneering development for Places for People, delivering the very best in Swedish energy-efficient design to customers in Milton Keynes.

“As an organisation committed to innovation, we are proud to be partnering with Trivselhus on their largest ever development in the UK. Trivselhus’ ethical and sustainable priorities match our own business values, and we look forward to working together on this project.”

Trivselhus managing director Ken Foster said: “Trivselhus is delighted to be able to offer our beautifully crafted product to UK customers who want to enjoy a taste of the Scandinavian lifestyle and to generate significant environmental savings.”