TBM starts Newark sewer journey

A 160-tonne tunnel boring machine has started a 2.8km journey below the Nottinghamshire town of Newark as part of a £60m sewerage overhaul.

The BNM Alliance, a partnership of Barhale and North Midland Construction, is working with water company Severn Trent to upgrade infrastructure and help protect 400 homes and businesses from the threat of sewer flooding. It is Severn Trent’s largest investment in the East Midlands and is due for completion in 2020.

BNM will run 15km of pipeline beneath Newark. The largest of five tunnelling machines planned for use on the project, the 75-metre long Siege Breaker has now set out. It will bore a 2.85-metre diameter tunnel from its entry point at Crankley Point Sewage Works, 15 metres below ground. It will travel 2800 metres at approximately 50 metres a day to create the spine of the revamped water network.

Nick Wallace, programme engineer from Severn Trent said: “This work forms a pinnacle part of the project and will help protect our customers from sewer flooding. As the town continues to expand with developments and businesses, the new water and waste system means that our customers in Newark have a more reliable and stable system for years to come.”

