News » UK » TBM starts Newark sewer journey » published 18 Aug 2017
TBM starts Newark sewer journey
A 160-tonne tunnel boring machine has started a 2.8km journey below the Nottinghamshire town of Newark as part of a £60m sewerage overhaul.
The BNM Alliance, a partnership of Barhale and North Midland Construction, is working with water company Severn Trent to upgrade infrastructure and help protect 400 homes and businesses from the threat of sewer flooding. It is Severn Trent’s largest investment in the East Midlands and is due for completion in 2020.
BNM will run 15km of pipeline beneath Newark. The largest of five tunnelling machines planned for use on the project, the 75-metre long Siege Breaker has now set out. It will bore a 2.85-metre diameter tunnel from its entry point at Crankley Point Sewage Works, 15 metres below ground. It will travel 2800 metres at approximately 50 metres a day to create the spine of the revamped water network.
Nick Wallace, programme engineer from Severn Trent said: “This work forms a pinnacle part of the project and will help protect our customers from sewer flooding. As the town continues to expand with developments and businesses, the new water and waste system means that our customers in Newark have a more reliable and stable system for years to come.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Further Images
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 18 Aug 2017 (last updated on 21 Aug 2017).