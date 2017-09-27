News » International » Team picked for Florida transit study » published 27 Sep 2017
Team picked for Florida transit study
Calvin, Giordano & Associates (CGA) has been appointed to lead the corridor study for the South Dade Transitway in the US state of Florida.
The appointment, which follows a competitive bid process, is one of five general planning consultant contracts for the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (Smart) Plan for Miami-Dade County.
CGA’s section extends approximately 20 miles from the Dadeland South Metrorail Station south to Florida City.
The CGA team also includes Tindale-Oliver & Associates, Dover, Kohl & Partners, Lambert Advisory, Florida Transportation Engineering and Roar Media. The team provide planning and transportation services to supplement the transportation planning process for the Smart plan, which was officially adopted and endorsed in April 2016 by the Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) governing board.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 27 Sep 2017 (last updated on 28 Sep 2017).