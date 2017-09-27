Team picked for Florida transit study

Calvin, Giordano & Associates (CGA) has been appointed to lead the corridor study for the South Dade Transitway in the US state of Florida.

The appointment, which follows a competitive bid process, is one of five general planning consultant contracts for the Strategic Miami Area Rapid Transit (Smart) Plan for Miami-Dade County.

CGA’s section extends approximately 20 miles from the Dadeland South Metrorail Station south to Florida City.

The CGA team also includes Tindale-Oliver & Associates, Dover, Kohl & Partners, Lambert Advisory, Florida Transportation Engineering and Roar Media. The team provide planning and transportation services to supplement the transportation planning process for the Smart plan, which was officially adopted and endorsed in April 2016 by the Miami-Dade Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) governing board.