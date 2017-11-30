News » International » Team picked for Gothenburg rail tunnel » published 30 Nov 2017
Team picked for Gothenburg rail tunnel
The Swedish Transport Administration is set to sign the contract for a SEK3.8bn tunnel as part of the West Link project in Gothenburg.
A 50-50 consortium of NCC and Wayss & Freytag is expected to sign the contract for the West Link’s Korsvägen phase in early December.
The work involves building the West Link tunnel from Landala, via Korsvägen and Örgryte/Jakobsdal to connect with existing tracks in Almedal.
Construction start-up is planned for spring 2018 and the project is expected to run until 2026.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 30 Nov 2017 (last updated on 30 Nov 2017).