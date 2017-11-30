Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Fri December 01 2017

News » International » Team picked for Gothenburg rail tunnel » published 30 Nov 2017

Team picked for Gothenburg rail tunnel

The Swedish Transport Administration is set to sign the contract for a SEK3.8bn tunnel as part of the West Link project in Gothenburg.

A 50-50 consortium of NCC and Wayss & Freytag is expected to sign the contract for the West Link’s Korsvägen phase in early December.

The work involves building the West Link tunnel from Landala, via Korsvägen and Örgryte/Jakobsdal to connect with existing tracks in Almedal.

Construction start-up is planned for spring 2018 and the project is expected to run until 2026.

 

This article was published on 30 Nov 2017 (last updated on 30 Nov 2017).

