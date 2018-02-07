TfL offers Limmo Peninsula to housing developers

A 12-acre Transport for London site in east London is being offered up to private developers for new housing.

Transport for London (TfL) is seeking a partner to develop its largest site of land, the Limmo Peninsula, to create a new neighbourhood with 1,500 homes. Bids have been invited from interested members of the TfL property partnership framework.

The site has been used for tunnelling the new Elizabeth Line (Crossrail) tunnelling in the borough of Newham, near Canning Town tube station, but is no longer needed. It was Crossrail’s primary work site for the eastbound tunnel boring machines.

It is proposed that 600 of the homes (40%) to be built on the site will be affordable.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “The Limmo Peninsula has the capacity to be transformed into a booming new East London neighbourhood. With Elizabeth Line works almost complete, I am pleased that Transport for London is now in a position to bring forward this site for development.

TfL commercial development director Graeme Craig said: “This is the biggest site yet that we’ve released to our property partnership framework and is a great example of a high-density development enabled by excellent transport links. Limmo Peninsula will make a significant contribution to meeting London’s demand for more affordable homes. It’s hugely exciting to be supporting growth in this area of east London and the development will secure vital long-term income that we can reinvest in the transport network.”

