News » International » Three invited to bid for $1.4bn Canadian light rail » published 18 Aug 2017
Three invited to bid for $1.4bn Canadian light rail
A request for proposals (RFP) has been issued to three teams shortlisted for the Hurontario Light Rail Transit (LRT) project in Canada.
The project includes approximately 20km of new dedicated rapid transit between Mississauga and Brampton, 22 stops and a maintenance and storage facility for the light rail vehicles. Its value has been estimated at about CA$1.4bn (£860m).
The RFP to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the project follows a request for qualifications issued by Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx in October 2016. The three teams were shortlisted in June based on their construction, design, operation and maintenance capability, experience, qualified personnel and financial capacity to deliver a project of this size and scope.
The shortlisted teams and their prime team members are:
Hurontario Light Rail Connection Partners (HLCP)
Equity provider – Cintra, Acciona, Colas
Constructor - Acciona Infrastructure Canada, Ferrovial Agroman Canada, Colas, DPM Energy, Lura Consulting
Designer - Arup Canada, Sener, Dillon Consulting, DTAH, Grimshaw
Operation, maintenance and rehabilitation provider - RATP Dev Canada, Acciona, Cintra, Colas Rail
Mobilinx
Equity provider – Astaldi, John Laing, Hitachi-Ansaldo, Transdev, Amico Concessions
Constructor – Astaldi, Hitachi, Amico, Bot
Designer – IBI, Hitachi, Morrison Hershfield, Arcadis, Daoust Lestage, Exp
Operation, maintenance and rehabilitation provider – Transdev, Hitachi – Ansaldo, Astaldi
Trillium Transit Partners
Equity provider – Kiewit, Meridiam, Keolis
Constructor - Peter Kiewit Sons, Bird, Mass Electric, Black & MacDonald, Coco Paving
Designer - Stantec Consulting, STV, Perkins & Will, Urban Strategies, Entuitive
Operation, maintenance and rehabilitation provider - Keolis Canada
The teams have been invited to respond to the RFP and will begin preparing proposals that detail how they would deliver the project. IO and Metrolinx expect to award the contract in 2018, with an estimated in-service date in 2022.
This article was published on 18 Aug 2017 (last updated on 18 Aug 2017).