News » Plant » Tideway plant deal for Balfour Beatty » published 19 Dec 2017
Tideway plant deal for Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty’s Plant & Fleet Services business has been awarded a contract worth more than £2m to supply plant and site accommodation to the Balfour Beatty joint venture building the west section of the Thames Tideway Tunnel with BAM Nuttall and Morgan Sindall.
Site office accommodation is being supplied to five of the seven work sites along with tower and crawler cranes being set up at the Hammersmith pumping station, Acton storm tank and Dormay Street sites.
Most of the equipment being supplied has been newly purchased specifically for the project.
The Thames Tideway Tunnel is a large sewer that will run 25km from Acton in west London to Beckton in the east.
