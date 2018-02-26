Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Construction News

Tue February 27 2018

News » Over £20m » Tilbury seeks contractor interest for £80m expansion » published 26 Feb 2018

Tilbury seeks contractor interest for £80m expansion

Port of Tilbury London is inviting expressions of interest from contractors for an £80m slice of its expansion programme.

Tilbury docks Above: Tilbury docks

The Planning Inspectorate is currently considering a development consent order (DCO) application from the Port of Tilbury to build a new port terminal, Tilbury2. The application was submitted on 31st October 2017 and final determination of the application by the secrtary of state is expected in February 2019. Tilbury2 is a substantial part of the port's £1bn expansion plans.

If it gets the go-ahead, Tilbury2 will be built on a 152 acre site that was part of the former Tilbury Power Station and will include a new deep water jetty in the river Thames. The proposed terminal will act as a satellite of the main port, with a roll on/roll off ferry terminal for importing and exporting containers and trailers. Tilbury2 is also likely to include a facility for importing and processing bulk construction materials as well as storage of a variety of goods, including cars.

The port is now asking contractors to show interest in an £80m tranche of civil engineering works. The procurement will be split into two contracts, a marine works contract and a terrestrial works contract, on fixed price design and build contracts using the Infrastructure Conditions of Contract (ICC) terms and conditions incorporating Tilbury-specific amendments.

The formal contract notice is expected to be published on 22nd March 2018.

To register interest, visit the myTenders Web Site at http://www.myTenders.org/Search/Search_Switch.aspx?ID=208135.

 

MPU

This article was published on 26 Feb 2018 (last updated on 26 Feb 2018).

