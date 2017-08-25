Tories boosted by construction donations

New data from the Electoral Commission reveals pre-election donations to political parties, with, no surprise, the Conservative Party benefitting from some construction industry largesse.

Wates and JCB each gave the Conservative Party £50,000 in February 2017. Wates’s donation was made through Wates Group Services Ltd; JCB’s was via JC Bamford Excavators Ltd.

In addition, Mark Bamford gave £750,000 in April and JCB Service gave a further £1.5m in May.

In Scotland Sir Jack Harvie’s Central Building Contractors (Glasgow) Ltd gave the Conservative Party £20,000 before this year’s election, while Mr Jack Harvie also gave £20,000.

Also in Scotland, Patersons Quarries Ltd gave £20,000 to the Conservatives.

The Conservatives have also benefited from substantial donations from the property sector this year, including Westfield Europe Limited, DPK Contractors Ltd and Bown Properties Ltd.

Wates and JCB are both regular Tory donors. Since 2007 JCB and related Bamford entities, including JCB Research, have now given the Conservative Party £8.1m in cash or kind, while Wates Group Services Ltd has given it £430,000.

Over the same period, TV’s Eddie Izzard has given the Labour Party £151,000.