News » UK » Tories boosted by construction donations » published 25 Aug 2017
Tories boosted by construction donations
New data from the Electoral Commission reveals pre-election donations to political parties, with, no surprise, the Conservative Party benefitting from some construction industry largesse.
Wates and JCB each gave the Conservative Party £50,000 in February 2017. Wates’s donation was made through Wates Group Services Ltd; JCB’s was via JC Bamford Excavators Ltd.
In addition, Mark Bamford gave £750,000 in April and JCB Service gave a further £1.5m in May.
In Scotland Sir Jack Harvie’s Central Building Contractors (Glasgow) Ltd gave the Conservative Party £20,000 before this year’s election, while Mr Jack Harvie also gave £20,000.
Also in Scotland, Patersons Quarries Ltd gave £20,000 to the Conservatives.
The Conservatives have also benefited from substantial donations from the property sector this year, including Westfield Europe Limited, DPK Contractors Ltd and Bown Properties Ltd.
Wates and JCB are both regular Tory donors. Since 2007 JCB and related Bamford entities, including JCB Research, have now given the Conservative Party £8.1m in cash or kind, while Wates Group Services Ltd has given it £430,000.
Over the same period, TV’s Eddie Izzard has given the Labour Party £151,000.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 25 Aug 2017 (last updated on 31 Aug 2017).