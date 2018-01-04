News » UK » Totty returns to construction » published 4 Jan 2018
Totty returns to construction
Leeds based CAPD Complete Build Solutions has recruited John Totty to oversee business development.
John Totty previously headed up Totty Construction, which was acquired first by Peterhouse in 1997 and then by ISG in 2005.
CAPD was founded in 2011 and employs a 24 strong-team. It is headed by managing director Gav Sambhi and commercial director Peter Ellis, who previously spent 11 years with Totty Construction.
John Totty said: “Joining CAPD is a fantastic prospect. It’s a family run business with a very ambitious, hard-working team. It was clear from my first meeting with Gav and Peter that we all shared a tremendous amount of business ethics and integrity in respect of our common goals and values; many of the same values that made Totty Construction such a success. I’m really looking forward to opening up new opportunities for the company, particularly across Yorkshire, Cheshire and beyond.”
Gav Sambhi said: “John spent many years building and leading one of the north of England’s leading construction companies that delivered outstanding construction projects as well as continually innovating and focusing on quality, which mirrors our commercial goals and ambitions. He’s therefore a very exciting appointment for us and will be a key figure in our growth plans.”
