News » UK » Travis Perkins chief joins McCarthy & Stone board » published 27 Sep 2017
Travis Perkins chief joins McCarthy & Stone board
Retirement housing specialist McCarthy & Stone has appointed John Carter, chief executive of builders merchant Travis Perkins, to its board as a non-executive director.
John Carter joins the McCarthy & Stone board on 1st October 2017. He has been with Travis Perkins for nearly 40 years and CEO since 2014.
McCarthy & Stone chairman John White said: “John is one of the industry's true heavyweights and has been the driving force behind the growth of Travis Perkins, the number one supplier of building materials in the UK. He will make a valuable addition to the group and his appointment is further affirmation of the exciting growth prospects for McCarthy & Stone."
This article was published on 27 Sep 2017 (last updated on 27 Sep 2017).