University submits plans for £60m student centre

The University of Central Lancashire has submitted a planning application for the centrepiece of its £200m development plans.

The Student Centre and Civic Square project will act as a new gateway to the University of Central Lancashire’s campus in Preston.

Designed by Hawkins Brown following an international RIBA competition, it will have 7,304 square metres of a reception area, informal learning spaces and a student support centre, offering a range of community and student uses.

The project’s planning application also details plans to make improvements to the public realm in Adelphi Quarter.

David Taylor, Chairman of the Board at UCLan, said: “Our ambition has been to deliver a centre of learning where people of all interests and backgrounds can feel at ease, comfortable in their physical surroundings and supported in their academic, social and business aspirations.

Decision on the planning application is expected at Preston City Council during late 2017/early 2018.

The university already has a £30m Engineering Innovation Centre under construction, which BAM is building.