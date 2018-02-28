Urban&Civic to lead Basingstoke expansion

Urban&Civic and the Wellcome Trust have been chosen as master developer for an expansion of Basingstoke.

Some 3,500 new homes are planned for construction at Manydown, a planned exemplar strategic extension to Basingstoke in Hampshire.

Hampshire County Council and Basingstoke & Deane Borough Council are joint leasehold owners of 794 acres allocated for residential development to the immediate west of Basingstoke. They have selected Urban&Civic, working with the Wellcome Trust, as their development partner.

An outline planning application was submitted by the councils in March 2017. In addition to the new homes, the application envisages local businesses, retail and community facilities, two new primary schools, land for a secondary school and a 250 acre new country park. The expectation is that Urban&Civic, with Wellcome, will commit to drawdown the land, in partnership with the councils, once outline planning being obtained.

An additional 1,230 acres is also under the leasehold development ownership and could potentially have a further 7,000 new homes.

Urban&Civic chief executive Nigel Hugill said: "Manydown will reinforce Basingstoke by building on existing strengths. Our selection against really tough competition demonstrates the increasing scalability of the master developer approach in meeting housing numbers on strategic projects across southeast England. Wellcome is a wonderful addition to our list of allies."

Further details of the plasn can be found at manydownbasingstoke.co.uk