US projects receive $500m in grants

Projects in 43 US states are to share nearly US$500m (£360m) in grants from the latest round of a competitive funding programme.

The US Department Transportation has chosen 41 road, transit, maritime and rail projects across 43 states that will receive funding through the Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery (Tiger) programme.

“Tiger grants are targeted investments for our local communities that will increase safety, create jobs and modernize our country’s infrastructure,” said transportation secretary Elaine Chao.

Among the projects supported by the Tiger discretionary grants are US$12.7m for a bus rapid transit project in Georgia; US$12.7m to convert an abandoned bulk handling facility at the Port of Mobile in Alabama into a roll-on/roll-off mobile vehicle processing facility; US$20m to build new cargo-handling facilities at the Sparrows Point industrial facility in East Baltimore and US$19.9m for a North Carolina project to eliminate an at-grade rail crossing.

Since the Tiger grant programme was first created, US$5.6bn has been awarded for capital investments in surface transportation infrastructure over nine rounds of competitive grants.