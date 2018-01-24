Utranazz introduces trailer-mounted concrete pump

Concrete equipment specialist Utranazz has launched the first trailer-mounted concrete pump from its new range of small output pumps.

Designed and developed in conjunction with Italian manufacturer Turbosol, the TB40/T is described as a lightweight, compact, road-towing trailer pump that is available exclusively in the UK.

Its combination of powerful pumping and small size – 3.3 metres long by 1.75 metres wide – make it suitable for contractors undertaking multiple pours in a day, Utranazz says.

The TB40/T trailer-mounted concrete pump has an EU Stage IIIB engine, making it compliant with the London emissions standards, and comes with Autec wireless remote control.

Utranazz says that it can pump up to 35mm concrete or shotcrete at a horizontal reach of 200 metres and a vertical reach of 100 metres (depending on concrete quality, slump and aggregates). Output can be adjusted from 2m3/hour to 40m3/hour for any concrete or shotcrete applications.