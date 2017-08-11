VBA secures £13m Scunthorpe flood defence scheme

The VBA joint venture has won a £13m flood defence contract for North Lincolnshire Council

The North Lincolnshire Lakes scheme located in Scunthorpe, was awarded to VBA to increase flood defence protection and improve existing barriers to defend homes in the Isle of Axholme areas. The works are necessary in order to reduce flood risk to the wider Lincolnshire Lakes development scheme, local businesses and communities.

VCBA comprises VolkerStevin, Boskalis Westminster and Atkins. The contract was awarded through the Environment Agency’s water & environment management (WEM) framework.

The work on site will include reinforcing the existing earth embankment and the installation of 3.5km of sheet piling along the east bank of the river Trent from the M180 to Keadby Bridge.

The flood defence infrastructure is designed to improve the existing defences surrounding Burringham and Gunness, prevent existing homes across the community from future flooding and increase the protection for the Lincolnshire Lakes scheme. This scheme is part of the council’s £1.2bn wider plan to build six new villages to the East of the River Trent.

Works start on site in December 2017 and continue until March 2019 and VBA has promised to use only low vibration piling techniques to keep disruption to a minimum.

VBA framework director Nick Culshaw said: “We are proud to have secured another RMA scheme to follow successful projects delivered to other local authorities in Northumberland, Lancashire and Greater Manchester. We are looking forward to working closely with North Lincolnshire Council to deliver this important scheme for the region.”