Vinci lands €400m Paris rail contract

A Vinci-led consortium has won a €400m (£355m) contract to build Line 14 South of the future Grand Paris Express rapid transit system.

A group of Vinci companies will work with Spie Batignolles on the contract, which involves construction of the new Kremlin Bicêtre Hôpital station and the excavation of 4.6km of tunnel.

Client RATP has selected the consortium to carry out works package GC02 between Orly Airport and Olympiades in the 13th arrondissement of Paris. It will create a fast link between Paris and Orly Airport, which is essential for 2024 when the city will host the Olympic Games.

The Vinci companies in the team are Dodin Campenon Bernard; Vinci Construction France; Vinci Construction Grands Projets and Botte Fondations. The will be working with Spie batignolles Génie Civil and Spie Batignolles Fondations.

The contract, worth almost €400m, requires the use of an earth pressure balance tunnel boring machine to excavate the 4.6km of tunnel between the Maison Blanche Paris XIII future station and the TBM starting shaft at Jean Prouvé. It also includes construction of the new Kremlin Bicêtre Hôpital station and five ventilation and emergency shafts. Work is scheduled to take 72 months.

This package’s works will create almost 250 jobs. Significant measures are planned for the integration of around 50 long-term unemployed people, with some 83,000 hours of training and support to be provided over the course of the project

Project management of the contract is by the Elios consortium comprising Setec TPI (leader), Systra, Groupe 6, Jean Paul Viguier et Associés, Franklin Azzi Architecture, Brunet Saunier Architecture and Valode & Pistre.