Vinci picked for German schools PPP

Vinci Energies has been appointed for a project to expand and then manage four schools in Germany under a public-private partnership (PPP).

The City of Cologne has awarded a contract to restructure and expand the schools and then manage them for a period of 29 years. The contract has a total value of €163.5m (£145m).

Work includes the renovation of a number of landmark buildings, construction of new buildings and the provision of facility management services.

The schools, which together accommodate 2,900 students and 230 teachers, are located in the Mülheim district and in the Ossendorf and Weiden neighbourhoods of Cologne.

Of the nearly €2bn total revenue generated by Vinci Energies in Germany in 2017, the facility management sector accounted for more than €300m. Germany is the Vinci Group's largest market outside France, with revenue of about €2.7bn in 2016 and more than 13,000 employees working for the local Vinci Concessions, Vinci Energies and Eurovia subsidiaries.