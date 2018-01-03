News » International » Vinci picked for German schools PPP » published 3 Jan 2018
Vinci picked for German schools PPP
Vinci Energies has been appointed for a project to expand and then manage four schools in Germany under a public-private partnership (PPP).
The City of Cologne has awarded a contract to restructure and expand the schools and then manage them for a period of 29 years. The contract has a total value of €163.5m (£145m).
Work includes the renovation of a number of landmark buildings, construction of new buildings and the provision of facility management services.
The schools, which together accommodate 2,900 students and 230 teachers, are located in the Mülheim district and in the Ossendorf and Weiden neighbourhoods of Cologne.
Of the nearly €2bn total revenue generated by Vinci Energies in Germany in 2017, the facility management sector accounted for more than €300m. Germany is the Vinci Group's largest market outside France, with revenue of about €2.7bn in 2016 and more than 13,000 employees working for the local Vinci Concessions, Vinci Energies and Eurovia subsidiaries.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 3 Jan 2018 (last updated on 3 Jan 2018).