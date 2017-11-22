Vinci to build Senegal solar plants

Vinci Energies has been picked to build a series of photovoltaic plants to supply power to 140,000 people in isolated communities in Senegal.

The €26.8m (£31.4m) contract involves the construction of eight plants over a period of 10 months.Subsidiary Omexom was awarded the work the Société d’Electricité du Sénégal (Senelec).

The new plants, made up of a total of 62,850 solar panels, will be spread over four large regions: the Saloum Islands and the Thiès region in the western part of the country and the Tambakounda and Kolda regions in the east.

They will enable Senegal to supply power to very isolated sites and to diversify its energy mix. The Thiès plant, which will be directly connected to the grid, will have installed capacity of 15MW. The other seven plants, which have a hybrid (PV-diesel) design, some with battery storage, will have a total combined capacity of 2MW.