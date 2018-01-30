Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Tue January 30 2018

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » UK » VolkerStevin seeks suppliers for £500m submarine base upgrade » published 30 Jan 2018

VolkerStevin seeks suppliers for £500m submarine base upgrade

VolkerStevin is looking to meet contractors to work on its £500m development at Faslane.

Clyde submarine base Above: Clyde submarine base

HM Naval Base Clyde is being prepared for the next generation of ballistic missile submarines, the Dreadnought class. It is estimated that 1,000 construction jobs will be created as part of the development project.

VolkerStevin is holding a supplier engagement day on 9th February at Helensburgh Parish Church in Dunbartonshire to develop its supply chain for the project.

For details and to register, see: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/volker-stevin-supplier-engagement-day-tickets-42316291166

 

 

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 30 Jan 2018 (last updated on 30 Jan 2018).

More News Channels