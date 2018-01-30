VolkerStevin seeks suppliers for £500m submarine base upgrade

VolkerStevin is looking to meet contractors to work on its £500m development at Faslane.

HM Naval Base Clyde is being prepared for the next generation of ballistic missile submarines, the Dreadnought class. It is estimated that 1,000 construction jobs will be created as part of the development project.

VolkerStevin is holding a supplier engagement day on 9th February at Helensburgh Parish Church in Dunbartonshire to develop its supply chain for the project.

For details and to register, see: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/volker-stevin-supplier-engagement-day-tickets-42316291166