Waldeck wins BIM role for Hong Kong airport expansion

UK-based Waldeck Consulting is to advise on the use of building information modelling (BIM) in the HK$141.5bn (£13.5bn) expansion of Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA).

It is part of a consulting team led by HKA Global that has been appointed by the Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK). Waldeck will deliver strategic BIM and digital management advisory services as part of a framework agreement for planning, programming, risk and BIM consultancy services.

The 3RS is the largest project and extension to HKIA since 1998, adding about half of the size of the current airport island. Key elements include construction of a 3,800m-long runway, reclamation of approximately 650ha of land, construction of a new passenger concourse, expansion of the Terminal 2 building and provision of a 2.6km automated people mover system. It is estimated that the airport will handle 102 million passengers, 8.9 million tonnes of cargo and 607,000 aircraft movements a year once the 3RS comes into operation.