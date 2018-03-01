Water company awards £55m contracts to prepare for HS2

Barhale and Glan Agua Farrans JV have been contracted by Affinity Water to undertake network modifications needed to make way for construction of the HS2 rail project across its territories.

Barhale has been awarded Lot 1 on the HS2 Affinity Water framework for network modifications, a five-year deal set to be worth £26m. Glan Agua Farrans Joint Venture has been awarded Lots 2 and 3, with a total estimated value of £29 million.

Affinity Water is the largest water-only supplier in the UK, providing water to more than 3.5 million people across Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Surrey and several London boroughs. The HS2 high-speed rail link will bisect Affinity Water's supply area and these frameworks will provide upgrades of infrastructure to facilitate the construction of HS2 from Hanger Lane on West London’s A40 route to Great Missenden in the Chilterns.

Barhale and Glan Agua Farrans JV are working with HS2’s early works and main works contractors to reach solutions that are installed ahead of the main works.

Lot 1 will see Barhale’s framework management team work with Affinity Water to find the best solutions for the designing, enabling and construction of network modifications to Affinity Water’s assets that are affected by the HS2 works. Barhale is working closely with HS2’s early works and main works contractors to arrive at solutions that are installed ahead of the main works

Lot 2 includes the design and installation of modifications of up to five treatment sites, primarily to deal with the risk of increased levels of chalk turbidity as a result of HS2 construction. Lot 3 specifies the design and installation of modifications of up to two existing groundwater abstraction sites.

“HS2 is a very prestigious project and in our role we must make sure it does not impact on Affinity Water’s AMP6 Business Plan or have any detrimental effect on OFWAT ODI’s or Affinity Water’s customers,” said Barhale southern director Phil Cull.

Glan Agua managing director Karl Zimmerer said, “Glan Agua is extremely proud of the award of this contract and it marks a significant step for growth ambitions for the UK. We understand how crucial this project is for Affinity Water and HS2 Ltd and believe that collaboration will be key to achieving the successful delivery of the framework objectives.”