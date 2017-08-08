News » Up To £20m » Wates bags LSE maintenance work » published 8 Aug 2017
Wates bags LSE maintenance work
Wates Smartspace has started a three-year facilities management contract to look after the estate of the London School of Economics.
Starting on 1st August 2017, Wates Smartspace will look after 30 LSE campus buildings and nine halls of residence in central London, plus a 9.5-hectare sports ground in New Malden.
“We have a deep understanding of the unique needs of the LSE,” claimed Wates Smartspace managing director James Gregg, “and share the team’s proactive attitude and commitment to delivering the exceptionally high level of service that the university’s stakeholders have come to expect.”
The contract value was not disclosed.
This article was published on 8 Aug 2017 (last updated on 8 Aug 2017).