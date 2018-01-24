Wates starts £24m prison expansion

Wates Construction has started work on a new £24m prison cell block at HMP Stocken in Rutland on behalf of the Ministry of Justice.

Main construction at HMP Stocken has begun following completion of enabling works. The Rutland project will include a 206-bed house block, a kitchen, an activities building and an extension to existing car parking facilities.

The new development will be delivered to BIM level 2 and is scheduled for completion in summer 2018.

“We have worked closely with the Ministry of Justice to develop a design and build programme that will meet their needs for a robust, secure and fit-for-purpose housing block at HMP Stocken,” said Ian Vickers, managing director of Wates Construction Home Counties.

“Our meticulous approach to this project and our application of BIM level 2 will ensure an effective and efficient build programme, an approach upon which we have built our reputation as a trusted and expert contractor for the government sector.”

HMP Stocken was built near Oakham in 1985 as a young offender institution. Through six previous building expansion programmes since then, it has substantially expanded. This is its seventh expansion.