Did you know that there is a version of The Construction Index for the USA? Visit the site No thanks
Follow us on Twitter Follow us on LinkedIn Follow us on Instagram
Daily construction news
Weekly plant news

Construction News

Thu November 23 2017

Related Information

FastIndex

Related Information
Related Information

News » Over £20m » Watford housing framework worth £172m » published 23 Aug 2017

Watford housing framework worth £172m

Watford Community Housing Trust is going out to tender for a series of frameworks for construction-related works that are collectively set to be worth £172m.

Lot 1 is a framework to deliver individual development projects up to a value of £4m. It plans to put together a panel of five contractors to share in £120m of work over the four-year term.

This is the largest of the lots, but there are also opportunities for construction managers (employer’s agent), architects, designers and transport& highways consultants.

The procurement documents and additional information can be found at: https://uk.eu-supply.com/app/rfq/rwlentrance_s.asp?PID=21163&B=ECHELON

Requests to participate must be submitted buy 22nd September 2017.

 

 

MPU

Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News, Contract News & Supplier News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.

This article was published on 23 Aug 2017 (last updated on 23 Aug 2017).

More News Channels