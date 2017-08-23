Watford housing framework worth £172m

Watford Community Housing Trust is going out to tender for a series of frameworks for construction-related works that are collectively set to be worth £172m.

Lot 1 is a framework to deliver individual development projects up to a value of £4m. It plans to put together a panel of five contractors to share in £120m of work over the four-year term.

This is the largest of the lots, but there are also opportunities for construction managers (employer’s agent), architects, designers and transport& highways consultants.

The procurement documents and additional information can be found at: https://uk.eu-supply.com/app/rfq/rwlentrance_s.asp?PID=21163&B=ECHELON

Requests to participate must be submitted buy 22nd September 2017.